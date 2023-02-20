Media: Australian professor taken hostage in Papua New Guinea

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. An Australian professor, along with three colleagues, has been taken hostage by an armed group in Papua New Guinea, Australian television channel ABC News reported.
An Australian professor and three colleagues are believed to have been taken hostage in a remote area of Papua New Guinea.
It is specified that for the release of an Australian professor, as well as a program coordinator in Papua New Guinea and two graduates of the University of Papua New Guinea, taken hostage, the group demanded a ransom.
