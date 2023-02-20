The report about the third launch of the DPRK rocket was a mistake, said in Japan

TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Reporting a third missile launch by North Korea was an office mistake, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the Japanese government.

On Monday morning, Japan ‘s maritime security service, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense, at 07:05, 07:12 and 07:13 (respectively 01:05, 01:12 and 01:13 Moscow time) reported that North Korea had launched missile launches. The Ministry of Defense then said that “several missiles” had been fired, and later clarified that there were two launches.

03:56 UN Secretary-General condemns another North Korean missile launch

The agency’s source in the country’s government clarifies that due to a clerical failure, the second launch was announced twice, as a result, it turned out as if there were three launches.

The Japanese authorities previously reported that the DPRK fired two missiles from the west coast to the east, the flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range was 400 kilometers, the second was 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively. Both missiles landed outside Japan ‘s exclusive economic zone.

The DPRK then confirmed the launch of two 600-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) projectiles towards the Sea of ​​ Japan , they flew 395 and 337 kilometers, respectively.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out 3 missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.