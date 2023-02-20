Japanese Defense Ministry clarifies data on North Korean missile launch

TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese Ministry of Defense specified that North Korea carried out two missile launches, the flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range was 400 kilometers, the second was 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Defense, two missile launches were carried out from the western coast of North Korea in an easterly direction. Also, citing the South Korean military, the agency reports that these were short-range ballistic missiles. The launches were carried out from the province of Pyongannam-do.

The missiles landed outside Japan ‘s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier it was reported about three launches on Monday.

An emergency headquarters has been set up at the Prime Minister’s Office and information is being collected.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out three missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.