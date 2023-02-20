Americans Refuse to Ship Arms to Ukrainian Army | News

Social movements, pacifist groups and other collectives gathered this Sunday in the US capital, Washington DC, and demanded that the Government of that country put an end to military financing to Ukraine and allocate these funds to address internal social problems.

The participants in the “Rage against the war machine” march met early in the morning at the Lincoln Memorial and from there, starting at 12:30 p.m. local time, they left for the House White.

The demonstrators assured that the US Government continues to provoke the crisis in Ukraine by sending weapons and large funds to that nation.

They recalled that the White House induced political instability in that European country by supporting the coup that took place there in 2014 and then sabotaging compliance with the Minsk agreements.

In addition to demanding that no more funds be allocated to kyiv, the protesters demanded that peace negotiations be started immediately and that a nuclear escalation with unforeseen consequences be avoided.

On the other hand, they demanded the dissolution of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the reduction of the Pentagon budget, the elimination of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the release of Julian Assange, among other requests.

Those who mobilized this Sunday in Washington and other locations also criticized that in the last two decades the US has waged and supported wars in nations such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Palestine and Yemen.

One of the purposes of the march was to access the White House to deliver these demands to the office of President Joe Biden, whom they consider “Warmonger in Chief.”

