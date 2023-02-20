Japan protests North Korea over missile launches

TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with North Korea over the missile launches on Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The protest was transmitted through diplomatic channels through the embassy in Beijing

Earlier, the Japanese Ministry of Defense clarified that North Korea had carried out two missile launches, the flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range was 400 kilometers, the second was 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Defense, two missile launches were carried out from the western coast of North Korea in an easterly direction. Also, citing the South Korean military, the agency reports that these were short-range ballistic missiles. The launches were carried out from the province of Pyongannam-do.

Earlier it was reported about three launches on Monday. The Ministry of Defense then said that “several missiles” had been fired, and later clarified that there were two launches. Both missiles landed outside Japan ‘s exclusive economic zone. There is no information on the damage caused to aircraft and ships by this hour.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out three missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.