MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The head of the American corporation Meta* (banned in the Russian Federation as extremist) Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of a paid subscription that allows Facebook* and Instagram* users to verify their account and receive a “blue tick”.
“This week we’re launching Meta Verified*, a subscription service that allows you to verify your account with your government-issued ID, get a blue badge and additional protection against fake accounts impersonating you, and direct access to the service. customer support. This new feature is designed to improve the authenticity (accounts) and security of our services,” said Zuckerberg, quoted by the Verge portal.
It is noted that the service will cost $11.99 per month on the web version and $14.99 per month on mobile devices.
Last November, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the social network would start selling user verification subscriptions with checkmarks of different colors: gold for companies, gray for governments and blue for individuals.
Musk later said that the social network decided to postpone the resumption of sales of verification subscriptions until the management of the online platform is convinced that it can prevent users from impersonating others.
In December, he finally announced that within a few months, all blue checkmarks previously issued to users of the social network Twitter, which serve to verify the account, would be removed. As part of the same statement, an American businessman called the principle of providing blue checkmarks “stupid and ridiculous.”
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
