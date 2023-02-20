Russia warns that Europe sent radioactive substances to Ukraine | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced this Sunday the shipment of containers with radioactive substances from a European country to Ukraine to prepare a provocation and use it to accuse the Russian Armed Forces (FFAA.) of generating radioactive contamination and doing endanger civilians.

In a statement, the ministry specified that a set of containers with radioactive substances were delivered to Kiev from the territory of one of the European States and that this shipment did not pass through the rigorous customs inspection.

He added that this seeks to accuse the Armed Forces. Russian authorities to attack Ukraine with radioactive substances and contaminate the area of ​​the eventual attack, the area of ​​the Chernobyl power plant, now under Ukrainian control.

According to the statement, Russia would be presented as the author of “indiscriminate attacks against dangerous radiation facilities in Ukraine, which will cause the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the ground.”

This fake attack would also provide a pretext to accuse Russia of serious nuclear security violations.

A few days ago, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Kiev is preparing a large-scale false flag attack to try to get Moscow to be condemned in the framework of the 11th extraordinary special session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to start on February 22. .

After launching their special operation in February 2022 to protect the population of Donbas and denazify-demilitarize Ukraine, the Russian military took control of two nuclear power plants on Ukrainian territory: Chernobyl (deactivated after the nuclear accident in April 1986) and Zaporozhie, the largest in Europe today.

Months later, Moscow decided to regroup the troops participating in the operation, withdrew from Chernobyl and protected the Zaporozhie atomic power plant from Ukrainian attacks.

