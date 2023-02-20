|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Those who gathered in Washington for a rally against continued support for Ukraine understand that there is no need to measure strength with Russia, one of the organizers of the event, former Congressman Ron Paul, summed up the event.
“You heard a lot of speeches and opinions that you joined. Nobody said that we need a war. “Things are not going well in Ukraine, but at least we are comparing our strengths with Russia, so the situation will improve. Then you need to turn to China. And we are still suffering in Syria.” – No, no one said that, at least I have not heard it within our platform,” Paul said at the rally.
Yesterday, 02:55
Nearly 250,000 people in Israel protest against judicial reform
According to a RIA Novosti correspondent, at the end of the event at the Lincoln Memorial, the demonstrators marched towards the White House.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report