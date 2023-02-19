All rockets fired by the DPRK fell outside the economic zone of Japan

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. All rockets fired by North Korea fell outside Japan‘s exclusive economic zone, NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Defense.
Earlier it was reported about three launches on Monday. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense notes that “several missiles” were fired. All of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.
An emergency headquarters has been set up at the Prime Minister’s Office and information is being collected.
In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out three missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.
February 18, 13:13
Japan protests North Korea over missile launch
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report