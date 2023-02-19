Japan urged to prepare for unexpected situations due to North Korean missile launch

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed ministers to check the safety of ships and be prepared for unforeseen situations, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Previously, the DPRK launched three missiles, all of them fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.
February 18, 14:40
Japan convenes National Security Council meeting over North Korean missile launch
Kishida instructed ministers to provide timely and accurate information to the public, check the safety of ships and aircraft, and be prepared for unforeseen situations. The agency also reports that the government is clarifying the exact number of launches.
An emergency headquarters has been set up at the Prime Minister’s Office, information is being collected
In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out three missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.
Yesterday, 14:45Worldwide
Japan and the United States held joint exercises amid North Korean missile launches
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report