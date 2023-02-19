Turkey denied data on the removal of a valuable manuscript by Israeli rescuers

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism denied Israeli media reports that Israeli rescuers allegedly removed an ancient manuscript of the Book of Esther from Turkey.

Earlier, the Israeli portal Ynet reported that a local resident of the Turkish city of Antakya handed over to Israeli rescuers who worked at the site of rubble after earthquakes, the manuscript of the ancient Book of Esther (Esther), rescued from the rubble of a collapsed synagogue, and they took the manuscript to Israel.

“The manuscript of the Book of Esther, discovered under the ruins of a synagogue in Antakya, destroyed by earthquakes, is stored in the Chief Rabbinate of Turkey,” the ministry said in a press release received by RIA Novosti.

All statements about the assessment of parchment are carefully checked by the anti-smuggling department, the process is coordinated with the Foreign Ministry, the department added.

“We will restore the Antakya synagogue as soon as possible in order to return the manuscript and other valuable artifacts to their place and reopen the synagogue for believers,” the ministry stressed.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 41,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.