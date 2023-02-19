North Korea fires new ballistic missile, Japan says

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has conducted a new launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the projectile has already landed, Japan‘s maritime security service said.
“Presumably, the ballistic missile has already fallen. Air and sea vessels are requested to follow the information and in case of falling fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service,” the maritime security service said at 7.08 (01.08 Moscow time).
Later, the Japanese maritime security service announced the second and third missile launches from the DPRK, according to the service, they had already fallen.
In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out 3 missile launches, last year 37 launches.
