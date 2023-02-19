WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Participants in the protest in Washington against the support of Ukraine said that Russia is not an enemy of the Participants in the protest in Washington against the support of Ukraine said that Russia is not an enemy of the United States

A rally against the continuation of support for Ukraine is taking place in Washington on Sunday. It was organized by the Libertarian Party and former Congressman Ron Paul.

The author, actress, former Senate aide Tara Reid told RIA Novosti that she worked in the American capital and even for the incumbent US President Joe Biden, but did not expect that relations with the Russian Federation would become so conflicting after he came to power. “Russia is not the enemy, China is not the enemy. The enemy is the military-industrial complex and the corrupt Biden regime,” Reid said.

According to her, the American military-industrial complex is making money on the Ukrainian conflict, and it turned out that the United States , having left Afghanistan, turned to Ukraine, this must be stopped.

She stated that the actions of the US government often become absurd. “Julian Assange exposed US war crimes, he is being prosecuted, he is being held in prison, he is being extradited. And he is not even a US citizen, he is Australian, this is absurd,” she said.

Retired colonel, diplomat Anna Wright told RIA Novosti that the US commitment to conflict forced her to leave the civil service. “I left my government job because of the war in Iraq,” she said.

She emphasized that she came to the Lincoln Memorial to protest another conflict. “It doesn’t matter who started it and for what reasons, civilians die, their homes are destroyed, they become refugees,” Wright said.

“I’m here to ask the Americans to pressure their congressmen to end gun support and start negotiations,” she added.