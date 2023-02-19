Authorities of Abkhazia called reports of joining Russia false

SUKHUM, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The media relations department of the presidential administration of Abkhazia urged local residents not to take into account false information about the allegedly possible entry of the republic into Russia, the press service of the Abkhaz leader reported.

The presidential administration noted that the media relations department will provide everyone with open access to official information about the activities of the Abkhaz leader. It is emphasized that other unofficial reports containing value judgments and assumptions about the activities of the president cannot be considered a reliable source of information.