Authorities of Abkhazia called reports of joining Russia false

Earlier, after the appearance of information about the working trip of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya to Moscow , articles appeared on various unofficial Internet resources about “the possible accession of several states to the territory of Russia.” The head of the Security Council, Sergei Shamba, has already refuted these reports, noting that “things have nothing to do with reality,” the recognition of the independence of the republic is not subject to revision, “there is a Constitution that does not even allow discussing this topic.” At the same time, a number of public organizations of Abkhazia spoke out against the allegedly possible inclusion in Russia, stating that the issue was not subject to discussion.