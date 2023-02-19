Authorities of Abkhazia called reports of joining Russia false

|Fact-checking
SUKHUM, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The media relations department of the presidential administration of Abkhazia urged local residents not to take into account false information about the allegedly possible entry of the republic into Russia, the press service of the Abkhaz leader reported.
They specified that such publications appeared in various publications, as well as on the Internet. The reason for this, the authors considered the visit of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya to Moscow. The press service emphasized that some residents of the republic and public organizations began to publicly broadcast these messages, which can be considered an attempt to groundlessly and unfoundedly accuse the authorities of undermining the foundations of the constitutional order.
The presidential administration noted that the media relations department will provide everyone with open access to official information about the activities of the Abkhaz leader. It is emphasized that other unofficial reports containing value judgments and assumptions about the activities of the president cannot be considered a reliable source of information.
“In connection with the foregoing, the media relations department of the administration of the President of the Republic of Abkhazia urges citizens not to take into account false information from unreliable sources,” the text says.
Earlier, after the appearance of information about the working trip of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya to Moscow, articles appeared on various unofficial Internet resources about “the possible accession of several states to the territory of Russia.” The head of the Security Council, Sergei Shamba, has already refuted these reports, noting that “things have nothing to do with reality,” the recognition of the independence of the republic is not subject to revision, “there is a Constitution that does not even allow discussing this topic.” At the same time, a number of public organizations of Abkhazia spoke out against the allegedly possible inclusion in Russia, stating that the issue was not subject to discussion.
