Türkiye suspends rescue efforts in most areas affected by earthquakes | News

Türkiye decided this Sunday to end the search work 14 days after the earthquake on February 6, except in the two most affected provinces, announced the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

WHO calls for more relief funds for victims in Türkiye and Syria

Search and rescue efforts have been completed in the earthquake zone, except in the southern provinces of Kahramanmaras (where the epicenter of the first quake was located) and Hatay, AFAD chief Yunus Sezer told reporters.

Sezer noted that more than 20,000 people continue to work on the ground, adding that search and rescue efforts continue in nearly 40 buildings.

About 250,000 tents and more than 6,000 containers were set up in the earthquake zone.

No survivors have been found in the ruins for more than 24 hours.

On Saturday, 296 hours after the earthquake, a couple was rescued in Antakya, the capital of Hatay province.

Noting that evacuations from the quake zone to other provinces continued, Sezer said: “So far, more than 460,900 people have been evacuated.”

“We are currently housing 318,970 victims who were evacuated from the region affected by the earthquakes, in public guesthouses, hotels and other accommodation facilities,” it added.

In addition, in the region, “we continue to house more than a million disaster victims in public guesthouses, hotels and other accommodation facilities,” he said.

Two magnitude 7.8 and 7.7 earthquakes struck south-eastern Türkiye and neighboring Syria on February 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving more than a million homeless along with an expected economic toll. billions of dollars.

“We are facing perhaps the biggest disaster we have ever faced in history. The damages from the earthquakes and aftershocks, which were more than 5,700, were not limited to just the 11 affected provinces,” Sezar said.

More than 5,800 deaths have been reported in Syria, the majority in the northwest. The figure has not changed for several days.

