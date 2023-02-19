Macron vows to support Ukraine’s peace plan in the international arena

PARIS, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron assured Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron assured Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation on Sunday that France would support Kyiv’s peace plan in the international arena, Agence France -Presse reported, citing information from the Elysee Palace.

“Macron reaffirmed his commitment to the 10-point peace plan proposed by Zelensky and assured him that he would support this plan on the international stage in future diplomatic meetings,” the statement said.

During the telephone conversation, they also touched upon the need to increase military support for Ukraine, which was voiced by EU and NATO leaders during the Munich Security Conference, which ended on Sunday, media reported.

Zelensky in November 2022 said that Kyiv has its own “peace plan”, consisting of 10 points. Among them – ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, the exchange of “held persons” according to the formula “all for all”, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Zelensky again recalled that Kyiv insists on providing him with international security guarantees and developed a draft of the corresponding document. The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv wants to create an international mechanism to compensate the country for losses from hostilities at the expense of Russian assets.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.