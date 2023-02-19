|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted that the European Union would be drawn into a conflict with Russia, and also shared responsibility for the future defeat of Kiev in advance and legalized the spread of neo-Nazism in the West, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.
Borrell during the Munich Security Conference said that Ukraine is a member of the European family, but joining the European Union cannot happen overnight. The European Union has become the army of Ukraine, as the conflict is a challenge to the security of the EU, he stressed.
“In fact, Borrell, following Burbock (the head of the German Foreign Ministry), admitted that the EU would be drawn up to its neck in an armed conflict with Russia, and also shared responsibility for the future military defeat of Kiev in advance and actually legalized the spread of neo-Nazism in the European space,” Slutsky wrote. in your telegram channel.
According to the parliamentarian, the format of the Munich Conference is degenerating and turning into “another NATO anti-Russian coven.”
Slutsky also noted that it is the United States that threatens the security of Europe, “exploding objects of a critically important energy structure, as well as promoting its neo-colonial policy to the detriment of the interests of European countries.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
