WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. A mass demonstration against support for Ukraine is taking place in the center of Washington, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Even before the Libertarian Party’s “March of Fury Against the War Machine” began, about a hundred people had gathered at the Lincoln Memorial. Protesters hold banners against “Nazi support in Ukraine” as well as Russian flags. One of the protesters is holding a poster with the main idea of ​​the article by journalist Seymour Hersh: “Biden blew up the Nord Stream.

The organizers said that the demonstrators would call for the end of financial support for Ukraine and peace talks, as well as the dissolution of NATO. After the rally at the memorial, a march to the White House is planned.

To participate in the action, in particular, called on former member of the House of Representatives Ron Paul. According to him, a broad and very diverse group will meet to “condemn Washington’s lunatic move towards a third world war.”

Author, actress, former Senate aide Tara Reid told RIA Novosti that she worked in the American capital and even for the incumbent US President Joe Biden, but did not expect that relations with Russia would become so conflicting after he came to power.

“Russia is not the enemy, China is not the enemy. The enemy is the military-industrial complex and the corrupt Biden regime,” she said.

Retired colonel, diplomat Anna Wright told RIA Novosti that the US commitment to conflict forced her to leave the civil service. She clarified that she quit because of the war in Iraq.

Wright stressed that she came to the Lincoln Memorial to protest another conflict.

“I’m here to ask the Americans to put pressure on their congressmen to end gun support and start negotiations,” she added.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment would become a legitimate target for Russia. According to the diplomat, the United States and the alliance are directly involved in the conflict – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.