Palestinians declare civil disobedience in East Jerusalem | News

Palestinians in East Jerusalem, illegally occupied by the State of Israel, declared a general strike and civil disobedience on Sunday to protest against the growing Israeli repression in the city.

Young protesters burned car tires and erected barricades overnight at the entrances to different neighborhoods, including Shufat, Anata, Jabal al-Mukabber, Issawiya and the city of al-Ram.

The civil disobedience action includes not going to work at Israeli workplaces and refusing to pay taxes to the Israeli-administered municipality and other state agencies.

Palestinian national forces said the protests are in response to a series of punitive measures imposed on the city’s residents last week by Israel’s national security minister, considered far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Over the past week, the crackdown has involved the demolition of at least seven buildings, the arrest of 100 people, the installation of dozens of roadblocks and checkpoints, and the confiscation of money and property from former and current political prisoners, among other measures.

Israeli prison authorities, which are part of Ben-Gvir’s tenure as national security minister, have also begun imposing harsher conditions against Palestinian prisoners, including closing mess halls, cutting off hot water and removing kettles and stoves from Gas used to heat food.

Strike organizers said in a statement Saturday that Palestinians, especially in Shufat, have been subjected to “daily retaliatory measures, abuse, torture, humiliation and oppression” since the attacks.

Israeli police raided some areas of the city, including Issawiya and Silwan, on Sunday to remove roadblocks, sparking clashes with protesters.

Tensions in the region have been rising amid escalating Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem occupied since last year.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 49 Palestinians since early January at a rate of more than one death a day.

Last year, at least 220 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks. The Palestinian death toll in the West Bank in 2022 was the highest since 2005.





