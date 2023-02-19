The French Ministry of Defense told when the AMX-10RC tanks will be delivered to Ukraine

PARIS, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. The AMX-10RC wheeled tanks that The AMX-10RC wheeled tanks that France sent to Ukraine will be delivered at the end of next week, Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said in an interview with Parisien.

“Personnel training is almost completed. These tanks will be delivered at the end of next week,” the minister said.

He did not specify the number of tanks to be delivered to Kyiv. At the same time, earlier this week, Forces Operations, citing sources in the army, reported that Kyiv would receive 14 armored vehicles.

Lecornu also noted that he “does not rule out” that France , like the UK, will begin training Ukrainian pilots.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not exclude the possibility of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, as well as Leclerc tanks.

Lecornu noted that “the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine involves very complex logistical and practical issues,” but reiterated that there is “no taboo” for Paris on the issue of possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine.

Paris has already sent Ukraine six 155mm TRF1 towed howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems. It was also reported that Ukraine had already received 18 CAESAR artillery mounts from France . Ukraine was also sent MANPADS “Mistral” and ATGM “Milan”, about 60 armored personnel carriers and anti-tank mines HDP-2A2. In addition to weapons, France supplied Ukraine with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.

Earlier, the country’s Foreign Ministry also reported on Paris ‘ plans to send an additional 12 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv. Also, Italy and France agreed to supply Kyiv with an air defense system jointly developed by Samp / T-Mamba this spring.

The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States , due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.