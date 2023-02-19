Russian military distributed 26.6 tons of humanitarian aid in Syria

The Russian military in Syria carried out humanitarian actions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo, during which 26.6 tons of humanitarian aid were distributed to residents, Major General Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

“Humanitarian actions were carried out in the settlements of Al-Khazzania, Salhab, Khandek-Elgarbi, Skalbiya, Khurad-Ammurin of the province of Hama, Al-Arhum-Sakhur and Khalidiya of the province of Aleppo, during which the population was given food with a total weight of 26.6 tons. In total, On February 7, 53 humanitarian actions were carried out, during which more than 121.7 tons of humanitarian aid were issued to the population. 100 tons of humanitarian cargo was delivered from the Russian Federation to the Syrian Arab Republic in a day. A total of 389.8 tons were delivered,” Gurinov said at a briefing.