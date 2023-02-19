West has more restraint than Putin, head of Munich conference says

BERLIN, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, in his closing speech, said that the West has “more restraint” than Vladimir Putin.

His speech was broadcast on the forum website. Among other things, Heusgen talked about “transatlantic unity.” According to him, the West gave a “clear signal”.

13:07 “The end of the world as we knew it”: the West was horrified by the conference in Munich

“We came to stay. And we have more endurance than Vladimir Putin,” the chairman of the conference stressed.

He added that the West needs to “do its homework” – increase spending on the defense industry to support Ukraine.

“Peace through dialogue. We are very pleased that a lot of dialogue took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference – like last year,” Heusgen said.

According to him, one of the main impressions this year was the video speech by Vladimir Zelensky. Heusgen expressed hope that next year the Ukrainian president would come to the forum in person.

The Munich Conference opened on Friday. Russia does not participate in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without a dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine.