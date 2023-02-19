South Korea and the US conduct joint air exercises | News

South Korea and the United States held joint air drills on Sunday, mobilizing at least one US B-1B strategic bomber, according to the South Korean military, after Pyongyang launched a long-range ballistic missile.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

During the drills, South Korean F-35A and 15K fighters flew alongside American F-16s to escort the B-1B bomber as it entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (JCS) South Korean.

The Army did not clarify the number of B-1B bombers deployed in the exercises.

South Korea & the United States conducted a “short-notice” air-drill involving B-1Bs, F-16s, F-35As & F-15Ks. The drill was conducted after North Korea did an ICBM exercise. pic.twitter.com/QFDxAOpx6j

— Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info)

February 19, 2023

On the other hand, North Korea affirmed this Sunday that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a warning to the United States and South Korea, and that this “surprise” maneuver demonstrated its country’s ability to carry out a “deadly nuclear counterattack”. .

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the surprise “launching exercise” on Saturday morning.

A Hwasong-15 missile was fired from Pyongyang’s airport in the afternoon, according to the state news agency KCNA. North Korea first tested this weapon in 2017.

The South Korean military said it detected an ICBM launch on Saturday at 5:22 p.m. local time (0822 GMT). According to the Japanese government, it flew 66 minutes and would be capable of reaching any point on the US mainland.

The text of the North Korean news agency published this Sunday argues that “military threats” from South Korea and the US “are becoming serious, to the point that they cannot be ignored.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source