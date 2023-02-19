Lockheed Martin allowed the possibility of manufacturing satellites in Britain

The American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin plans to build a plant for the production of satellites in the UK, reports the Telegraph newspaper, citing the head of the British division of the company, Paul Livingston.

According to the publication, the corporation is looking for suppliers in the Newcastle area, where Britain already has a hub for space companies.

As the newspaper notes, satellites for the Skynet network are now manufactured by Airbus, and a new batch will be ordered soon. Livingston noted that investment in a new facility in the country does not depend on winning the tender, but he believes that Britain should show openness to new suppliers.