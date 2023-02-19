The expert assessed the chances of Burbock to become chancellor of Germany

MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock now has low chances of getting the position of chancellor, so it is unlikely that the Greens will try to break up the current coalition to hold early elections, Nikolai Topornin, associate professor at the MGIMO department of European law at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock now has low chances of getting the position of chancellor, so it is unlikely that the Greens will try to break up the current coalition to hold early elections, Nikolai Topornin, associate professor at the MGIMO department of European law at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the French edition of the Journal du Dimanche, citing a diplomatic source, reported that Burbock wants to run for the post of chancellor of the country in the event of the dissolution of the Bundestag due to the situation in Ukraine.

“It seems to me that these assumptions are of a theoretical nature . I regard the chances of holding early parliamentary elections as minimal,” the expert said.

“In order for Annalena Burbock to run for chancellor, the current government coalition led by Olaf Scholz and the Social Democrats needs to resign. At the same time, public opinion polls do not show that the coalition represented by Burbock has a very high rating,” he added.

Topornin recalled that the recent elections to the Berlin Bundestag showed that the Green Party is keeping pace with the Social Democrats.

“Holding elections now is an extremely dangerous event, because both the Greens and the Social Democrats can lose, then the CDU party will be in power, it will not give up the post of chancellor to anyone,” the expert stressed.

According to him, Burbock does not enjoy great prestige in Germany , and she is a fairly new person in politics.

“I strongly doubt that the Greens and Burbock personally will gain anything. But they can lose. In addition, the SPD now has a stable rating and receives adequate support,” Topornin said.

“I see no reason now for the Greens to decide to break up the coalition, since their chances of getting the position of chancellor are very small,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, during a PACE meeting, Burbock said that European countries are “waging war against Russia,” and called on European states to do more together for Ukraine, and not look for the guilty among their own. After that, she was severely criticized by deputies and parties, some called for her to resign. The German tabloid Bild, citing government sources, reported that the office of the German Chancellor carefully records the oversights of Foreign Minister Burbock, despite the lack of public criticism of the minister by Chancellor Scholz.