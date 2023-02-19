The French Armed Forces completed operations as part of the Saber mission in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Operations within the framework of the Saber mission of the French Armed Forces in Burkina Faso have officially ended. Operations within the framework of the Saber mission of the French Armed Forces in Burkina Faso have officially ended.

At the end of January, the media reported that the government of Burkina Faso had denounced the agreement on the presence of the French Armed Forces, in connection with which the French military must leave the country within a month. French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu then confirmed that 400 French troops would leave Burkina Faso within a month.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the command of the Saber special group organized a solemn ceremony of lowering the flags at the base … in Cambouance, which marked the official end of the operations of the special group on the territory of Burkina Faso,” the statement of the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces, published on social networks, said.

It is noted that the export of equipment by the French military from the country continues.

At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.