The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Damascus and its environs

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“We strongly condemn the military actions taken by Israel, which are a gross violation of international law. We strongly urge the Israeli side to stop armed provocations against the SAR and refrain from steps that are fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire region,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.
“We proceed from the fact that the continuation of such a vicious practice is absolutely unacceptable, especially in the conditions when many countries of the world, including Russia, are actively helping Syria to overcome the consequences of the devastating earthquake, sending their rescuers, doctors and humanitarian supplies there,” the ministry added.
At least five people were killed and 15 injured as a result of Israeli strikes on Damascus last night, and several houses were destroyed, according to Syrian authorities.
00:40War in Syria
US military base in northeastern Syria hit by rocket fire
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report