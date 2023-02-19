Syria expects UN to condemn Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory

DAMASK, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Official Damascus hopes that the Security Council and the UN General Assembly will condemn Israeli airstrikes on its territory and take measures against the repetition of such actions.

At least five people were killed and 15 injured as a result of Israeli strikes on Damascus last night, and several houses were destroyed, according to Syrian authorities.

“Syria looks forward to strong condemnation from the Security Council and the UN General Assembly of Israeli attacks and crimes, and that the UN will take the necessary countermeasures to prevent the recurrence of such actions and punish those involved,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the densely populated residential areas of Damascus were shelled at a time when “Syria is experiencing the consequences of a devastating earthquake, burying the dead, accepting condolences and international humanitarian assistance for the victims.” The Syrian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli airstrikes on the country’s territory “an open threat to peace and security in the region, which require urgent international intervention to stop them.”