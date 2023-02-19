Italy proposed to establish a “free zone” around the ZNPP

ROME, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. Italy proposes to establish a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which should be the first step in reaching peace agreements on Ukraine, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani.

“Our idea is to (establish) a free zone around Zaporozhye. This should be the first point for the world : to stop the fighting around Zaporozhye, because the station is dangerous for everyone,” Tajani said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. The panel session, in which the Deputy Prime Minister took part, was broadcast on the conference website.

February 10, 20:22Special military operation in Ukraine Grossi called the situation around the ZNPP unpredictable

According to him, Italy is not at war with Russia, but “supports Ukraine.” “We must explain to European public opinion that we want peace, therefore we are working for the defense and independence of Ukraine,” the minister said.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March last year, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kiev regime is trying to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to purposefully shell the ZNPP. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly stated the need to create a security zone around the ZNPP.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.