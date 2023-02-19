Wang Yi urged Blinken to oppose “Taiwan independence”

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to strongly oppose “Taiwan independence” in order to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, said Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Munich.
“To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose Taiwan independence and sincerely adhere to the principle of one China,” Wang Yi said on Sunday, the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang Yi stressed that Washington must “respect the facts of history” and live up to its political commitments and adhere to its position that the US does not support “Taiwan independence.”
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after a visit to the island in early August last year by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
