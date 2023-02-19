About 40 thousand protesters came to the opposition rally in Chisinau

CHISINAU, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Sunday’s protest of supporters of the opposition Shor party in Moldova gathered 40,000 people who came from all regions of the republic, said Marina Tauber, vice-chairman of the Shor party.

According to a RIA Novosti correspondent, on Sunday, supporters of the opposition Shor party in Moldova went to a mass protest against rising prices and raising tariffs for energy resources.

“Today, 40,000 people are participating in our peaceful action. Another 10,000 could not come. The buses were detained by the police,” Tauber said during her speech.

Earlier, the opposition party “Shor” announced that it was resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and rising prices. The organizers appealed to the parties of socialists and communists, as well as the “National Alternative Movement” of the mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, with an appeal to support the protests. The first protest action takes place on 19 February.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubt the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.

The party “Shor” last year carried out mass anti-government actions together with the communists, who in the parliament are part of a single bloc with the Party of Socialists (PSRM). The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accused the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, pointed to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly called for the liquidation of the Shor party, accusing it of illegal financing.