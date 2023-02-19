Ukraine will not participate in the OSCE PA session, Rada says

The Ukrainian delegation will not participate in the upcoming winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, but will travel to Vienna for negotiations with partners, said a member of the Ukrainian parliament, a member of the Ukrainian delegation Yevgenia Kravchuk.

“We will not take part in the official events of the Parliamentary Assembly, in any. But we are going to Vienna to negotiate with our partners about what to do and how to get the OSCE out of this crisis,” Ukrainian edition of UNIAN quoted Kravchuk as saying.