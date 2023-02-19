Abkhazia voted against joining Russia

SUKHUM, February 19 – RIA Novosti. A number of public organizations and figures of Abkhazia spoke out against the allegedly possible entry into Russia, saying that the issue of the status of the republic is not subject to discussion.

After the appearance of information about the working trip of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya to Moscow , various unofficial Internet resources published articles about “the possible accession of several states to the territory of the Russian Federation”, among which Abkhazia was named. The head of the Security Council, Sergei Shamba, has already refuted this, noting that “things have nothing to do with reality,” the recognition of the independence of the republic is not subject to revision, “there is a Constitution that does not even allow discussing this topic.”

The public activists’ statement notes that Abkhazia is a peaceful country striving for good-neighborly and friendly relations with all nations, for 15 years after Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia, the republic has been building mutually beneficial bilateral relations with the Russian Federation. The social activists reminded that Russia provides financial assistance to Abkhazia, opened its markets for Abkhazian products. Abkhazia, on the other hand, has provided the Russian Federation with the opportunity to place military bases on its territory to ensure general security, and it cordially welcomes Russian tourists to its sea and mountain resorts.

“We believe that the format of existing relations with the countries that have recognized us, primarily with the Russian Federation, completely suits all parties and does not need any changes. All speculations on the topic of bringing Abkhazia into the Russian Federation, including the statements of some officials, we consider irresponsible and harmful to our relations. The independent status of our state is defined in the Constitution and cannot be a subject of discussion, “the statement says.

The text notes that Abkhazia has established itself as a state in which the main democratic institutions are effectively functioning, which are the basis of modern and dynamic development.

“We also believe that today it is not in the interests of Abkhazia, given its partially recognized status and a number of other domestic political factors, to consider options for joining any allied states. However, it is possible that such issues will be discussed in the future, after wide recognition by the international community and the UN of our sovereignty as the historical choice of the people of Abkhazia,” the statement emphasizes.