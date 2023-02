Deputy Prime Minister of Italy said that there is no pro-Russian propaganda in the country

The situation with the Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the Russian media. Official Russian representatives called the accusations unfounded. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow did not expect the West to impose sanctions on journalists, athletes, and cultural figures. The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, sent an appeal to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, and urged her to take measures to comply with the norms relating to freedom of the press, due to the harassment of Russian-language publications. The head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, noted that the ban on Russian media in the EU “created a dangerous precedent that threatens freedom of the press.”