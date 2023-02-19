|Fact-checking
“There is no Russian propaganda in my country, 99% of the population supports Ukraine,” he said, speaking at a panel session of the Munich Security Conference.
According to him, Italy is actively working to identify and freeze the assets of Russian individuals included in the EU sanctions lists. Speaking about the dissemination of information in social networks, Tajani emphasized that Italy supports pan-European solutions in the field of copyright, which allow determining the origin of information.
The situation with the Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter the Russian media. Official Russian representatives called the accusations unfounded. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Moscow did not expect the West to impose sanctions on journalists, athletes, and cultural figures. The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, sent an appeal to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, and urged her to take measures to comply with the norms relating to freedom of the press, due to the harassment of Russian-language publications. The head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, noted that the ban on Russian media in the EU “created a dangerous precedent that threatens freedom of the press.”
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
Munich is no longer the same
