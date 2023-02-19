Sweden to decide on new counterterrorism law on March 2

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that a decision on a new anti-terrorism law will be made on March 2 as part of the implementation of agreements with Turkey, according to the Financial Times newspaper, which he gave an interview.
Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of events in Ukraine last May, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the process of considering these applications, but already on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey.
According to the prime minister, Sweden has fulfilled all the points of the memorandum.
“He said the final step would be taken on March 2, when the Swedish government decides on a new anti-terrorism law,” the newspaper said.
According to Kristersson, this is an important element of legislation, because of which it was necessary to amend the country’s constitution.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
