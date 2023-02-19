Sweden to decide on new counterterrorism law on March 2

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that a decision on a new anti-terrorism law will be made on March 2 as part of the implementation of agreements with Turkey, according to the Financial Times newspaper, which he gave an interview.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of events in Ukraine last May, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the process of considering these applications, but already on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey.