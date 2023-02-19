Ukraine’s accession to the EU cannot happen overnight, says Borrell

“Ukraine is a member of the European family,” Borrell said, adding that “Ukraine’s future will be in the European Union.” According to him, European leaders have already noted that “Ukraine and Moldova, and later Georgia will be members of the European Union, and the process is open.”

The European Union last year granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the EU. The process of joining the union as a whole consists of three stages, the EC noted in its materials. The first is the official acquisition of candidate status, but this does not mean the start of membership negotiations. The second stage – negotiations, it can begin only after the unanimous approval by the countries of the Union of the negotiating mandate. This stage includes the adoption by the candidate country of the current EU legislation and the implementation of the necessary reforms. The pace of negotiations depends on the speed of reforms and the process of compliance with EU laws. When the negotiations and accompanying reforms are properly completed, the country can join the EU.