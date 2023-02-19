Over 10,000 Syrians returned home from Turkey

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. More than 10,000 Syrians have returned to their homeland from Turkey after the earthquakes, allegations of a massive influx of refugees into Turkey are incorrect, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

According to the minister, messages on social networks about the alleged flow of refugees into Turkey after the earthquake are spread by those who “incite rebellion.”

“These allegations have nothing to do with reality. We checked the situation on the spot and received information from responsible persons. No one enters Turkey, on the contrary, there is only one direction, since Syrian citizens return to Syria on a voluntary basis – those who who lost their family or home in earthquakes. After the earthquakes, 10,633 Syrians voluntarily returned to their country,” Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

According to him, the security of the border with Syria is provided at the highest level, including through thermal cameras and drones.

The Turkish Migration Authority reported in January that 3.5 million Syrians live in Turkey, and in 2022 almost 59,000 people returned to the safe areas of Syria.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 40,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.