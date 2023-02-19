Thousands of Ukrainian immigrants to the United States may become illegal immigrants, media reported

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 19 – RIA Novosti. About 10,000 Ukrainians in the United States may become illegal migrants from April, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Thousands of Ukrainian immigrants living in the United States are in imminent danger of losing their legal status, as they entered the country in a short period of time when the US government did not have a long-term plan to receive them.
It is noted that those who arrived in the United States before April 11 last year fell under the TPS temporary protection status, which can be easily updated. On April 21, the authorities launched the Uniting for Ukraine program. She granted Ukrainian refugees permission to live and work in the United States for two years from the date of entry into the country, subject to the availability of a sponsor.
At the same time, Ukrainians who arrived at the border in the ten-day period between the two programs received permission to reside in the United States for one year. The permits are about to expire, but the authorities have not yet announced their renewal.
According to the estimates of lawyers, which are given in the newspaper, the number of Ukrainians who may soon become illegal immigrants is about 10 thousand people.
Loss of legal status will mean dismissal from work, loss of a driver’s license and the necessary documents for renting a home.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
