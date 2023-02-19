Japan and the United States held joint air exercises

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Japan and the United States conducted joint air exercises over the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea’s missile test, the report said. message Japanese Air Self-Defense Command.
“On February 19, Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighters conducted various tactical exercises in conjunction with US Air Force B1 bombers and F-16 fighters in airspace over the Sea of Japan,” the command said in a Twitter statement.
During the exercises, “the joint readiness of forces within the framework of the Japanese-American alliance was confirmed.”
“The Air Self-Defense Force and the US Air Force will continue to cooperate in peacetime and will maintain a readiness to respond to any situation,” the message says.
North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. According to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC), the launch was carried out from Pyongyang International Airport. The rocket reached a height of 5,768 kilometers and flew 989 kilometers in 4,015 seconds. As Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said yesterday, according to military estimates, an intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea, when launched along a conventional trajectory, is capable of covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reaching the US mainland.
