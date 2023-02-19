Japan and the United States held joint air exercises

During the exercises, “the joint readiness of forces within the framework of the Japanese-American alliance was confirmed.”

“The Air Self-Defense Force and the US Air Force will continue to cooperate in peacetime and will maintain a readiness to respond to any situation,” the message says.

North Korea launched a Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. According to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC), the launch was carried out from Pyongyang International Airport. The rocket reached a height of 5,768 kilometers and flew 989 kilometers in 4,015 seconds. As Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said yesterday, according to military estimates, an intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea, when launched along a conventional trajectory, is capable of covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reaching the US mainland.