Times reporter found out about the situation in Zelensky’s bunker

The British edition of the Times published an article in which they wrote about the order and situation in the bunker of Vladimir Zelensky and in his office on Bankovaya.

According to the newspaper, its journalist traveled to Kyiv and talked about the bunker with named and unnamed Ukrainian officials familiar with the regime work of the shelter. Zelensky’s adviser Oleksandr Rodnyansky and Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky are named among the sources of information.

“Checkpoints with armed guards stand on every street surrounding the complex (Zelensky’s office), access is granted only to those who have the proper documents and a passport,” the material says.

It is noted that soldiers ask citizens for secret passwords, which change every day.

“Often nonsensical phrases that would be difficult for Russians to pronounce,” the article elaborates.

In the building itself, the lights are not turned on, and the curtains are drawn, the newspaper writes.

According to him, after the start of the Russian special operation, the main representatives of the Ukrainian authorities were placed in underground bunkers. According to one of the sources of the newspaper, it was originally planned that the officials would stay underground for a week. However, the newspaper writes, Zelensky and his assistants lived in bunkers for “most of two months.”

Everyone who was with Zelensky in the bunker had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The document prohibits the dissemination of information about the layout of the object, its location, the amenities located in the bunker, or even about the food served in it. It is noted that Zelensky’s team, which found itself in isolation, learned about the details of the conflict in the country thanks to its iPhones.

One of the Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that one night he decided to get out of hiding and have dinner at a restaurant. He sent the photo to an unnamed Ukrainian MP, to which he responded with curse words. Later, the deputy also came to the institution, ordered a burger and food for other inhabitants of the bunker.