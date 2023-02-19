Italian Foreign Minister urged not to leave Africa “in Chinese hands”

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Leaving Africa in Chinese hands will be a big mistake for us, Africa is of key importance to us,” he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.
08:00
Decolonization of Africa: why France and the EU are being expelled from the continent
The broadcast of the panel session, in which the Italian minister takes part, was conducted on the conference website.
According to Tajani, membership in the European Union and transatlantic ties are the foundations of Italy‘s foreign policy. The priorities for ensuring the independence of the EU, said Tajani, are “security, stability and growth.”
“Security means protecting our borders in the east and south, given the problem of illegal immigration. But security also means stability in the Western Balkans, because we are close to this European region, where there are many candidate countries for EU membership. And security is it is also our commitment to the fight against terrorism: the Islamic State * is not asleep, it is present in Iraq, and Al-Qaeda * is active in the Sahel region,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.
“We need European security if we want to be stronger within NATO, and if we want to protect ourselves, we need to invest more in European defense,” Tajani said.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Yesterday, 13:01
Ethiopian PM calls for Africa’s seat on UN Security Council
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report