Turkish Airlines spoke about work in the earthquake zone

ANKARA, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Airlines has evacuated nearly 266,000 people from earthquake zones in southeast Turkey, the company said.

“265,754 people were evacuated from earthquake zones in southeastern Turkey. 143,740 rescuers and humanitarian personnel were sent to the region. 10,753 tons of humanitarian cargo were transported,” the infographic on the company’s website says.

It is reported that in connection with the disaster, the company carried out 3,052 flights (1,516 of which are round-trip) to the earthquake region.

Turkish Airlines is extending free evacuation flights until March 1.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 40,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.