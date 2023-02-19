Israeli attack on Syria hit targets in Damascus citadel

DAMASK, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums announced that some objects in the Damascus citadel were damaged in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday at dawn.

“The Israeli attack on and around Damascus today at dawn caused great damage to the Technical Institute of Applied Arts in the Damascus citadel and the cultural center in Kafr Souss,” the agency said in a statement.

In particular, according to the department, administrative premises in the citadel of Damascus were damaged, large damage is visible at the Institute of Applied Arts and the Institute of Archeology, all institutions are educational. Management specialists are currently assessing the damage.

As the Syrian news agency SANA previously reported, five people were killed and 15 injured in an Israeli rocket attack on a residential area in Damascus. According to the agency, the shelling was carried out from the direction of the Golan Heights.