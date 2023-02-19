|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 19 – RIA Novosti. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock plans to run for German chancellor if the Ukrainian crisis leads to the dissolution of the Bundestag, the Journal du Dimanche reported, citing a diplomatic source.
“Burbock is even preparing to be a candidate for a position in the office,” the publication says.
Earlier, the head of the Foreign Ministry during a PACE meeting said that the EU “is waging war against Russia,” and called on the countries of the association to do more for Ukraine together, and not to look for the guilty among their own. After that, the diplomat was severely criticized, some politicians called on Burbock to resign.
The German tabloid Bild, citing government sources, reported that the office of the German Chancellor carefully records the oversights of Foreign Minister Burbock, despite the lack of public criticism of the politician by Chancellor Scholz.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
