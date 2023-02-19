Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu’s Judicial Reform | News

Thousands of people demonstrated in Israel on Saturday against the reform of the judicial system promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Thousands protest in Jerusalem against judicial reform

Carrying the country’s flags and chanting slogans in favor of democracy, the demonstrators gathered in the vicinity of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, before the deputies pronounce next Monday on the judicial reform.

According to local media, this would be the seventh massive mobilization in the center of the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, against the reform that, according to the protesters, would undermine the independence of the judiciary.

In early January, Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a reform bill that includes a clause that would allow Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court decision by a simple majority.

The reform promoted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to increase the power of legislators over that of judges, which according to his opponents endangers the democratic nature of the State of Israel.

Netanyahu and Levin have defended the judicial reform, arguing that the bill is necessary to establish a balance between lawmakers and the Supreme Court, which the prime minister and his allies say is politicized.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source