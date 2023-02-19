Scientists have recorded more than six thousand aftershocks in Turkey in 12 days

ISTANBUL, Feb 19 – RIA Novosti. The number of aftershocks in Turkey after the catastrophic earthquakes on February 6 exceeded 6,000, the country’s rate for four months, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.

“The number of aftershocks since February 6 has exceeded 6,040 – in normal times, this is the number of earthquakes recorded in Turkey in four months,” Orhan Tatar, head of the department, said at a briefing.

February 15, 10:03 am New aftershock recorded at earthquake epicenter in Turkey

According to him, one aftershock was magnitude 6.6, about 40 ranged in magnitude from 5 to 6 points, another 436 reached a magnitude of 4-5 points.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 40,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.