DONETSK, February 19 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops fired 19 shells of 152 and 155 millimeters caliber in Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 10.20 – the settlement of Kurakhovo – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): three shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired,” the department said in its Telegram channel.

According to the JCCC, from 10.32 to 12.10 from the settlements of Orlovka, Galitsinovka, Dalnee and Netaylovo, Ukrainian troops fired at the Kiev, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk. In total, 16 shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber were fired at them.

In addition, at 11.05 from the city of Avdiivka controlled by Kyiv, three “NATO” shells were fired at the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeyevka.