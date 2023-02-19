Estonian Foreign Ministry will ask the EU to impose sanctions against Moldovan oligarchs

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said he would ask the EU to impose sanctions on “oligarchs” who are associated with “riots” in Moldova.

According to the Bloomberg agency, which interviewed Reinsalu, the minister next week will ask the EU “to introduce restrictive measures and list these oligarchs who act to the detriment of Moldova’s security.”

Earlier, the Moldovan opposition party Shor announced that it was resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and prices. The organizers appealed to the parties of socialists and communists, as well as the “national alternative movement” of the mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, with an appeal to support the protests. The first protest action is scheduled for February 19. Party leader Ilan Shor was put on the international wanted list, he said that he was in Israel.