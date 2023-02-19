UN uses 250 million dollars to avoid famine | News

UN Secretary General António Guterres announced on Saturday the largest allocation from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) of $250 million to help the most vulnerable and fight the hunger.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN warns of threats due to rising sea levels

The official revealed in a statement that the aid is destined for 19 countries, especially Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, which have more than 20 million people close to the state of famine.

The CERF deepened that humanitarian work will also be reinforced in Chad, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Honduras, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Pakistan and Sudan, afflicted by food insecurity, the effects of climate change and the violence.

Today, I’m announcing the largest-ever release of funds from @UNCERF —$250 million dollars.

These resources will support vulnerable people in some of the most forgotten crises around the world—including those at risk of famine in Africa. pic.twitter.com/Kx07fGzkIF

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

February 18, 2023

According to Guterres, “currently, around the world, 339 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, an increase of more than 25 percent compared to last year.”

UN emergency aid reached 160 million people in 2022, but there are warnings that “the increase in humanitarian needs is rapidly outpacing response capacity,” said the Secretary General.

For its part, the CERF notes that “although this new infusion of funds will boost humanitarian operations in 19 emergency situations, the UN has emphasized the need for earlier and larger amounts of funding.”

Likewise, he concluded, the world organization “calls on donors to replenish the CERF, so that the resources can reach an increasing number of people in need.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source