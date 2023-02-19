The US Embassy in Moldova issued a warning due to the protest

CHISINAU, February 19 – RIA Novosti. The US Embassy in Moldova called on American citizens in Moldova to avoid visiting the center of Chisinau on Sunday, where an anti-government rally will be held, a corresponding message was published on the pages of the diplomatic mission on social networks.

Earlier, the opposition party “Shor” announced that it was resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and rising prices. The organizers appealed to the parties of socialists and communists, as well as the “national alternative movement” of the mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, with an appeal to support the protests. The first protest action is scheduled for February 19.

“Additional police presence and traffic jams are expected due to street closures due to the protest. It is also expected that the section of Stefan cel Mare Boulevard near the Parliament will be closed to traffic, from Mihail Viteazul Street to Banulescu-Bodoni Street. Even peaceful demonstrations could become dangerous at any time. US citizens are advised to avoid being in the area,” the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the police of Moldova, despite the constant statements of the organizers of the anti-government rally about its peaceful nature , warned that they would not tolerate any provocations at the protests, “including against their employees.”

The party “Shor” last year carried out mass anti-government actions together with the communists, who in the parliament form a single bloc with the PSRM. The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accused the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, pointed to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly called for the liquidation of the Shor party, accusing it of illegal financing.